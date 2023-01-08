Color Coded Fire Numbers Help Area Departments

The Pittsville Fire Department is joining seven other area departments to help them do their jobs fasts, and the key to their new system, is already in your driveway.
For years, fire departments in rural communities have struggled getting to homes with long driveways, due to their hoses not being long enough, wasting precious time in an emergency situation.
Gerald Minor, the chief of the Pittsville Fire Department, said, "We had a driveway that was over a half mile long, so units had to back in a half mile to dump their water, we had to shuttle firefighters on ATVs."
Minor said that soon, that should be a thing of the past, thanks to a new system that eight area fire departments are implementing. The system involves color coding driveways based on how long they are, and placing a colored sign just below someone's fire numbers, so that when firefighters arrive, they know how long o f a hose they need to driveway.
Minor said, "That's the biggest savings right there, if we know ahead of time that I'm going to a thousand foot driveway, I know what my setup needs to be before I get there."
And it's not just fire departments that are excited about it, area homeowners are also expressing their gratitude for the system. Pete Petersen, an area homeowner, said, "I think it's great. You know if you think about ten minutes between me and you, it's like okay I'll get to that in ten minutes, but ten minutes for these guys, that's really important where they can help save."
The best part about it, it doesn't cost taxpayers anything. Minor says that the departments themselves are paying for the tags and installation.