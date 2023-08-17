Columbus Catholic volleyball looks to bounce back after crushing playoff loss

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - The Columbus Catholic volleyball squad spiked their way to an astounding 33-4 regular season record in 2022, but that spectacular season was cut short.
With many returning starters, this team is out to prove that they are what they thought they were.
"We want to come out strong, and come out for blood," said Mattea Schlafke, a senior who racked up 54 kills in 2022.
One of the best seasons in Columbus Catholic history came to a surprising halt last year getting bounced in the regional finals to Assumption.
"It was really tough because obviously every team wants to make it to state and get as far as you can," said Schlafke.
Last year is now in the past and now they're seeking their seventh straight Cloverbelt Conference title.
With the experience of 2022's heartbreak, the Dons aren't bowing down to their competition.
"We're hoping to watch more of the film, and fix those little things and working on our mental game," said head coach Katrina Egle.
They'll look to defend the home court September 7th to open the season.
The Dons are also returning seven of their top eight scorers including Courtney Sommer who led the team with 254 kills.
This team is set out to be a force once again, and avenge that one loss.
"It gives me a lot of motivation. It makes me very upset (that we lost), but we have to learn from it and I think that's what we're going to do this year," said Sommer.
But that doesn't happen as the sun sets.
It isn't just plug and play.
Coach Egle has seen it all as a former player, and with her experienced squad, she knows the potential is there.
"We're like okay, we have this back, but we still can get more sharp," said Egle. "Get them stronger, get more plays out of them."
With a tight-knit senior class, the motto for this season is - care more for your teammates than yourself.
Something the Dons hope will get them to sectionals and potentially a state title run.