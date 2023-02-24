Communities examine salt supplies after storm

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — After the most recent round of winter storms, communities are looking at how much salt they still need for the rest of the season.
The salt trucks hit the road shortly after the snow started falling Wednesday morning, and with over 24 hours of continued snowfall, they had to use a lot of it to keep the roads safe. Officials from the Waupaca County Highway Department taking inventory of their supply after the storm.
Operations Manager Greg Flohr saying, "If it stopped snowing tomorrow, I'd be alright with that. I think we'd have plenty left to order to re-stock and re-supply and the docks should have it so that shouldn't be a concern."
Flohr adds they were able to conserve salt during the storm by waiting until the wind died down and the sun came out, adding they're working on using more brine solutions on the roads.