Communities holding Easter egg hunts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Communities from across central Wisconsin got in the spirit of Easter.
In Stevens Point, thousands of eggs were placed all around the Downtown Square, and children from around the city grabbed as many eggs as they could, with parents taking plenty of pictures.
Mayor Mike Wiza said, "We got the age 0-3 category going, those are always the most fun because they get one egg and their whole face lights up and they're like, 'oh I got one egg' and you're like 'no no get some more!"
Wiza said that he was proud of the volunteers that helped to lay the eggs around the square, and was happy to get Easter underway a little early.