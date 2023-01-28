Community Celebrates 11th Annual Winterfest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Anyone familiar with Wausau in the winter is most likely familiar with Winterfest, a celebration of the season dating back over a decade.
Alissandra Aderholdt, the executive director of Wausau Events, said, "In the winter. Everybody's looking for something to do to get outside of their houses, so I think it's a really great thing for families to do especially when it's cold outside."
But it wasn't just humans getting in on the fun, sled dogs have been a staple of Winterfest for the last two years, something their handler was very proud of.
Chris Kivi, a dog handler at CD Kennels Alaskan Malamutes, said "My dogs are kinda celebrities. I've been showing up at races and that with Alaskan Malamutes for quite a few years here and I'm 'that guy' in the crowd."
Kivi says that his dogs draw large crowds at almost every event due to their breed being associated with pulling sleds, and this event was no different, with kids lining up down the block for a sleigh ride.
But it's not just sled dogs that the event brings to the area, Aderholdt spoke about the impact the event has on the local economy, saying, "We do get a lot of attendance downtown, and it does help people go into the local businesses. That is one of the reasons that we moved the indoor component this year from the Grand Theater to inside of Washington Square."
Full hearts for the guests, and full pockets for the city, organizers saying it was all in a day's work.