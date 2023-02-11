Community Comes Together for Chinese New Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau threw quite the celebration for Chinese New Year, the community coming together for the first time since the pandemic.
It was a who's who of public figures current and former. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said a few words, as well as former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, both stressing that events like this are important to bring the community together.
Joy Clendenning, the organizer of the event, said, "I am originally from China, so to me it is very important to tell people about my heritage and my culture, and I think it is very important for all of us to celebrate our heritage and culture so you know where you came from."
People from all walks of life happy to bring this tradition back to the community, and they said they already can't wait for next year.