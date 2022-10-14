Community Corner Clubhouse closes its doors in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The sign outside Community Corner Clubhouse says it opens the doors for those with mental illness, but that door opened for the last time Friday.
Northcentral Health Care announced in August it would be closing the Clubhouse because of budget cuts.
The program offered a space for those dealing with mental health and addiction to find community, learn life and job skills and gain confidence.
One member, who has been there for 18 years, shared what she'll miss most.
"The people; hopefully we can all stay in contact. They all became friends, they're like family to me," Kelly Kaufman said.
Another member said that it was an emotional day for them all.
Amy Fromm, a volunteer and former full-time employee at Clubhouse, stressed just how vital the program is to its members.
"It's very important for them to have a gathering place," Fromm said. "There are so many things that we take for granted that members learn on a daily basis."
Her goal is to continue educating the community on clubhouses, here and internationally, and their mission.
They both say they're hopeful for the future, and that they are hoping to start a new clubhouse next year, called "Granite House."