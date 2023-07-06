Community organization celebrates opening of Tomahawk pantry that helps families get essentials

TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A new community organization is making a difference in people's lives in Tomahawk.
Churches, schools, local businesses, and other groups are getting behind Essentials Pantry.
Most pantries that help the community are based around providing food for people in need, but this pantry focuses on other necessities.
Essentials Pantry offers things like clothing, hygiene products and even some sports gear for those who don't have much financially.
It's run by The Community Project, which has been around for close to a year. They started back in August 2022.
The project's mission is to give back to the town and even work to help people find their own purpose.
"Through the help of amazing community members and local businesses, we've been able to fill our pantry enough that we have now opened it up (the essentials pantry). We want to be able to help you help yourself so that whatever situation has brought you there, we can maybe fix it." says Jennifer Van Rixel, who's the co-owner of The Community Project.
The Community Project also works hand in hand with a couple of other groups and programs and wants to do whatever they can to help those in need.
Van Rixel says they aren't open for walk-ins, instead, there's a system where people can call for referrals and appointments.