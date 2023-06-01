Community Partners Campus offers support for those in need

WAUSAU (WAOW) — About four months ago, the Community Partners Campus made its grand opening and local residents hope the campus can make a difference for those struggling financially.
The facility of nonprofit organizations provides food, a place to sleep, a clinic, and much more.
DOA Secretary, Kathy Blumenfield, who was one of the state officials to tour the campus was very proud to see its impact.
"To see all of these nonprofit organizations co-locate together in a place where they can really serve people in the community in a very respectful, meaningful, and modern way is just a wonderful example to set on this community," Blumenfield said.
The center was made possible in part of a $1.5 million grant from Governor Tony Evers and continues to serve and provide for those in need.
With multiple organizations working together, the Community Partners Campus hopes to continue to help food and housing insecurity locally.
"The environment is sometimes challenging because it's very active, but it's also very good," Steve Frodl, AmeriCorps Director said. "It's a one-stop shop for all, for income eligible households, we are addressing food insecurity and housing insecurity."