Community project helping residents in need

TOMAHAWK, Wis. -- (WAOW) Volunteers in the Northwoods are looking to help those in need, and local businesses get back on their feet.
The Community Project started just last year, and wants to help low-income youth from around the Tomahawk area get a leg up in life, as well as helping entrepreneurs get their businesses started.
Jennifer Van Rixel, the Co-Owner of The Community Project, said, "We have helped a single mom of six put a battery in her car because she had no way of transporting her kids back and forth, every day, my door opens and somebody new walks in."
If you're looking to volunteer, or think you could benefit from their help, you can find more information on their website.