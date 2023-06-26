Community protesting nursing home sale

MERRILL, Wis. — (WAOW) For more than half a century, people in Lincoln County have relied on Pine Crest Nursing Home, but now, the beloved facility could be closing its doors for good.
Tempers flared at a conference Monday morning as residents confronted county leaders over the possible closure after the proposed selling of the nursing home to a private bidder. The new owner then would be able to choose whether or not they accept Medicaid, which is how many of the residents pay their medical bills.
Al Curtis is 94 years old and has lived at Pine Crest for four years after moving there with his wife, who has since died of Alzheimer's. He said, "I don't have a home. I don't have a car. I don't have anything else that I need. Pinecrest gives me a chance to end my golden years in care and comfort."
But County Board Chair Don Friske says selling the home is the best option to keep the home from closing altogether. Because if they chose not to go with a private bidder and took it to a public referendum, Pine Crest would be forced to close if that referendum failed.
Friske said, "So you're looking at probably an average loss of a couple million dollars a year. We can only do that for so long, so we're hoping that we don't ever get to the point where we have no options left."
Community leaders said that their goal is not to fight with the board, but to work with them to find a solution. Pastor Mike Southcombe said, "We need a county board that will stand up, and abide by the moral contract that we have had with the most vulnerable elderly residents of Merrill."
While nothing is final, a county committee will meet to make a decision on bids, and then take that decision to the full board.