 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south today (Monday, June 26th), impacting PM2.5
concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain
highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as
needed.

For today (Monday, June 26th), we expect the heaviest smoke
impacts across the eastern half of the state, where the Air
Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY
category but could reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with
heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical
outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon
Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the
period of heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the
UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the
possibility of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Community protesting nursing home sale

  • Updated
  • 0
Community protesting nursing home sale

MERRILL, Wis. — (WAOW) For more than half a century, people in Lincoln County have relied on Pine Crest Nursing Home, but now, the beloved facility could be closing its doors for good.

Tempers flared at a conference Monday morning as residents confronted county leaders over the possible closure after the proposed selling of the nursing home to a private bidder. The new owner then would be able to choose whether or not they accept Medicaid, which is how many of the residents pay their medical bills. 

Al Curtis is 94 years old and has lived at Pine Crest for four years after moving there with his wife, who has since died of Alzheimer's. He said, "I don't have a home. I don't have a car. I don't have anything else that I need. Pinecrest gives me a chance to end my golden years in care and comfort."

But County Board Chair Don Friske says selling the home is the best option to keep the home from closing altogether. Because if they chose not to go with a private bidder and took it to a public referendum, Pine Crest would be forced to close if that referendum failed. 

Friske said, "So you're looking at probably an average loss of a couple million dollars a year. We can only do that for so long, so we're hoping that we don't ever get to the point where we have no options left." 

Community leaders said that their goal is not to fight with the board, but to work with them to find a solution. Pastor Mike Southcombe said, "We need a county board that will stand up, and abide by the moral contract that we have had with the most vulnerable elderly residents of Merrill."

While nothing is final, a county committee will meet to make a decision on bids, and then take that decision to the full board. 

Tags

Recommended for you