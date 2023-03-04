Community reviews train derailment plan

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) With the recent derailment in Ohio, area communities are going over what would happen if something like that were to happen locally.
Depending on the severity of the crash, there are several plans area communities have in place, including using the Marathon County alert system to send out an evacuation notice.
Sarah Severson, a public information officer with Marathon County, said, "The essence of emergency management is preparedness, the more prepared we are in the event of an emergency. It allows us to mitigate those risks, respond to any emergency, and then recover in a more efficient and timely manner."
For more information on your county's emergency response plan, you can go to your county website.