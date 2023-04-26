Competitive Balance set for WIAA high school sports

(WAOW) - Following the WIAA's annual meeting on Wednesday, they have passed the 'Competitive Balance Amendment', which will have a large impact on what division schools and teams will play in.
Overall, the amendment was passed 265-115 by Athletic Directors throughout the state, and will be implemented in the 2024-2025 academic school year.
While enrollment will remain the leading factor in determining what division a school will be placed, teams will now also be judged on their performance come tournament time.
The new system will allow teams to accrue points based on postseason success over a three year period to decide if they will move up or down.
Although that won't be the only deciding factor.
This amendment will allow schools to seek relief and the ability to appeal divisional chances.
Those appeals will be made by the school meeting 8 criteria points, which include:
- Prior year out-of-building student percentage on rosters or historical movement of student athletes
- Socioeconomics of the school’s population
- Competitive history and balance
- Geography
- School’s enrollment trend
- Student participation rate in WIAA-sponsored activities
- Student enrollment factors (i.e. open enrollment, students from outside your school’s location)
The WIAA stated "while the approval isn't perfect, its better than the system we have right now," which is based solely on enrollment.