Concert on the Square moving indoors to Whitewater Music Hall tonight due to expected storms

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Tonight's Concert on the Square is moving indoors to Whitewater Music Hall due to expected storms on Wednesday evening.
Wausau Events announced the decision around 11 a.m. Tonight's concert features Johnny and the MoTones.
If you are planning to attend tonight, please note the following:
- The concert will be limited to the first 275 attendees.
- Attendees can start arriving at 5 PM – no early entry permitted.
- No chairs will be allowed inside of Whitewater Music Hall
- No outside beverages are allowed.
“Wausau Events remains committed to providing a great community atmosphere each Wednesday night during the summer,” says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events via news release. "We do not take these decisions lightly and look forward to the rest of our events
season."