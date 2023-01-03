 Skip to main content
...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING...

.A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of
precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement
temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood
of roads developing icy patches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Condor Coffee Company closes Weston shop

  • Updated
  • 0
Condor Coffee

WESTON (WAOW) — Condor Coffee Company stated in a Facebook post Tuesday morning it is closing its Weston location.

In the post it says: "After giving it a lot of thought and consideration for our customers and staff, we have decided to not renew the lease for this location come the new year."

The post went on to say, Condor Coffee Company will continue to roast and sell coffee wholesale via its online store.

You can also see a listing of local retailers who carry Condor Coffee on the website as well.
 
The post also said: 
 
"We are beyond grateful for the relationships and friendships we have made with our customers at this location over the last 5 years, we hope you will continue to support our company by choosing us for your coffee needs in the future."
 

