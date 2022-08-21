Construction to be aware of before heading to the Central Wisconsin State Fair

MARSHFIELD, WI. (WAOW)-- The summer may be coming to an end, but festivals have not stopped in Central Wisconsin.
The Central Wisconsin State Fair is right around the corner, and the city of Marshfield wants you to be aware of road conditions first.
Marshfield is undergoing a $2.5 million project right next to the fairgrounds.
"We broke this project into two phases. We worked with the fair extensively during the design process to try and minimize the impact of this project with the fair taking place, " Marshfield City Engineer, Thomas Turchi said.
Vine Avenue and East 17th street will be under construction.
City officials say work will be complete on Peach Avenue in time for the fair to begin.
Streets under construction will be marked, and parking will not be impacted.
The city is working on improving underground street utilities and converting the street to add curbs and gutters.
Construction is expected to be done in October.