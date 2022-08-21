Construction to be aware of before heading to the Central Wisconsin State Fair

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG MAY POSE A HAZARD TO MOTORISTS EARLY MONDAY MORNING... Patchy dense fog is expected to develop across the area during the early morning hours. The fog could reduce the visibility to less than 1/4 mile in places, resulting in locally hazardous travel conditions. If driving, be alert for abrupt changes in the visibility, especially in low-lying areas near rivers and streams where fog banks are likely to form. Always use your low-beam headlights when encountering fog, and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles. Allow a little extra time to reach your destination and drive at a speed that will allow you to safely stop if you unexpectedly encounter an object or animal on the road.