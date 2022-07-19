Construction workers beat the heat at work

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As temperatures hover around 90 degrees, construction and road crews are finding ways to beat the heat at work.
The hot days can be real scorchers for them, especially when working with asphalt.
That's because pavement can get over 100 degrees, and the wet materials are even hotter at around 325 degrees.
Crews still work when it's hot out, but there are things they do to stay as cool as possible.
"We tell our guys you gotta hydrate, you gotta drink as much water as you can." Kevin Koester, Public Works Supervisor of Wausau, said, "If you thought you drank enough water, drink more. Take plenty of breaks when you can, get in the shade when you can."
He says that they will shut down certain crews if it gets too hot, but he says construction workers have a job to do, and that they'll do it in rain, shine or extreme heat.