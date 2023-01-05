 Skip to main content
Cool look at Packers' dominant win over Minnesota: LEGO highlights!

  • Updated
  • 0
Packers LEGO highlights

(WAOW) — The Green Bay Packers thoroughly dismantled the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers' social media used a cool way to show highlights of the beatdown of their rival at Lambeau Field: LEGO highlights! The Packers' Twitter account tweeted the highlights Thursday morning. 

The highlights show the Packers' band celebration in the end zone, the Keisean Nixon kickoff return for a touchdown and more in over 3 minutes of video recap, LEGO style. 

To view the LEGO highlights click here.

