Cool look at Packers' dominant win over Minnesota: LEGO highlights!

(WAOW) — The Green Bay Packers thoroughly dismantled the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 Sunday at Lambeau Field.
The Packers' social media used a cool way to show highlights of the beatdown of their rival at Lambeau Field: LEGO highlights! The Packers' Twitter account tweeted the highlights Thursday morning.
The highlights show the Packers' band celebration in the end zone, the Keisean Nixon kickoff return for a touchdown and more in over 3 minutes of video recap, LEGO style.
Been building something special...— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 5, 2023
LEGO highlights from the win over the Vikings!#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/aWpQM4YGrn