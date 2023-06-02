 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Cooling centers in the area as temperatures rise

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooling centers in the area as temperatures rise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Things are getting hot as summer charges in, but all that sun and sweltering temperatures come with plenty of dangers.

Plenty of people take the time to spend their time outside and that heat can get to a person so that's why the Marathon County Public Library is one of just several cooling centers in and around the city.

It's important to know especially for those that are out frequently where nearby cooling centers are in case a break from the heat is needed.

In very hot and humid temperatures, it makes it harder on the body to cool itself down, so experts suggest your local library is a good place to cool off. 

If you aren't near one, you can call United Way at 211 to find the nearest cooling center.

"They're going to ask where you're located, and where you're looking to find a place to cool off," said Kate Florek. "Most of the public libraries also have water available during heat advisories or emergencies so it's a good place to go."

Florek adds that children and older folk are most vulnerable in these conditions, so know you're body and when you need a break.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you