Cooling centers in the area as temperatures rise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Things are getting hot as summer charges in, but all that sun and sweltering temperatures come with plenty of dangers.
Plenty of people take the time to spend their time outside and that heat can get to a person so that's why the Marathon County Public Library is one of just several cooling centers in and around the city.
It's important to know especially for those that are out frequently where nearby cooling centers are in case a break from the heat is needed.
In very hot and humid temperatures, it makes it harder on the body to cool itself down, so experts suggest your local library is a good place to cool off.
If you aren't near one, you can call United Way at 211 to find the nearest cooling center.
"They're going to ask where you're located, and where you're looking to find a place to cool off," said Kate Florek. "Most of the public libraries also have water available during heat advisories or emergencies so it's a good place to go."
Florek adds that children and older folk are most vulnerable in these conditions, so know you're body and when you need a break.