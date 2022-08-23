Cost of pet care increasing with inflation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Caring for pets can be expensive, and with prices going up for just about everything, that cost is even higher.
Inflation is causing rises in costs for food, toys, vet visits and supplies, but there are ways to save money while still taking proper care of animals.
"Pets are a part of our family and we want to give them the best that we can afford," Rebecca Bearjar, manager of Katzenbarkers, said.
She says they've had to raise prices to keep up with increasing costs of manufacturers, transportation and ingredients.
"Every brand is different but we've seen some pet food brands increase prices three times already this year, up to as much as 30%," Bearjar said. "So, just like we see at the grocery store, it's happening here in the pet industry."
While pet owners may want to switch to cheaper foods or supplies, it may not always be the best idea.
"Talk to your veterinarian about food and nutrition for your animals," Dolores Glytas of the Humane Society of Portage County said, "Don't skimp on it too much, because that can lead to bigger problems and more money down the drain."
If food is costing too much, there are tips to save money while still making sure your pets stay healthy.
"Finding something in your price range that still has good quality ingredients that's going to work for your pet," Bearjar said. "If they're feeding an expensive food, they can find a less expensive food to blend, to mix so that their pet still gets all the benefits that they need, but maybe they can just make it last a little bit longer."
Bearjar also says owners can supplement with human food at home, depending on what animals can or cannot eat.