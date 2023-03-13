Could bank failures hit Wisconsin?

(WAOW) -- The federal government is working quickly to clean up the mess after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
But you might be wondering what that means for your money.
"What happened to SVB is I think in short the result of a couple of failures in the regulatory system," said Roberto Robatto, assistant professor of finance at the University of Wisconsin Madison.
The situation may look familiar to many who remember the crash in 2008 that started with cheap credit and lax standards.
But experts say Wisconsinites don't need to worry just yet.
"There could have been some financial contagion but then the federal reserve and other federal regulators intervened on Sunday and said okay we are going to basically insure all deposits," Robatto said.
The FDIC normally insures all deposits up to $250,000 anyway, but experts say the federal government's quick action to insure all deposits means Wisconsin won't feel these ripple effects.
"The FDIC came in and said hey, we're not going to let this spread all over the country, we're not going to have this hurt the depositors and their businesses, so I don't think as of this point there's any cause for alarm," said Kevin Bahr, chief analyst at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point's Center for Business and Economic Insight.
The Wisconsin Bankers Association issued a statement today saying in part "Wisconsin banks do not operate in the same manner that caused the failure of Silicon Valley Bank... the customer base of Wisconsin banks is more diversified and the overall balance sheet management of Wisconsin banks is significantly different."
Bahr says the most important thing people can do right now is not panic.
"The bottom line is if everybody panicked and ran to the bank to get your money out, everybody wouldn't get their money out because that's not how the banking system is set up," he said.
For more resources to help you understand the FDIC's deposit insurance coverage, click here.