Countdown to Kickoff: Marshfield's sights set on a WVC championship

(WAOW) - The championship standard in Marshfield won't waiver this season, despite losing countless starters on both sides of the ball. But Coach Goetll says they have the right pieces to pick up where they left off.
"It's Marshfield football, you know we're never coming in here to just compete," said Coach Goettl. "We're here to win a conference championships. We've had a few of those in the last few years, so that works in our favor because they know what they have to do."
After finishing in a three way tie with Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids on top of the Wisconsin Valley Conference last season, this group is itching to put the Tigers over the hump.
"It's a whole new crew but these guys are ready," said senior fullback, Braden Anderson. "They had a big offseason, and all of us are ready to come out and play this year and nothing is holding us back. We're going to come out here and play hard nosed football."
Hard nose football is something the Marshfield program has prided themselves on for decades.
We're not going to come out and patty cake people, we're coming out to hit people," said Anderson. "Everyone on the offense and defense - everyday in practice we're coming out and we're competitive with one another and we're coming out to win this conference again."
Despite losing QB Trevor Foemmel - who reached the 1000 yard mark on the ground and through the air last season, as well as the top 12 leading tacklers on defense the Tigers will have some big shoes to fill.
But coach, and the players say they have the right pieces to get it done.
The Tigers will look to roar back in the mix - starting with a tough Hudson team week 1 on the road.
Kickoff is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m.