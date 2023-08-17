Countdown to Kickoff: Wausau East returns to varsity football

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — It's been 1,034 days since Wausau East's last played a varsity (11-man) football game and 1,439 days since their last win.
After a two-year absence from varsity football, the Lumberjacks are back on the scene, and these seniors aren't taking the opportunity for granted.
Many of the seniors now never got a chance to play one down of varsity football — and for some — this is something they've always dreamed of.
Coach Tyler Kramer mentioned that things are running smooth so far.
Obviously there are hills to climb putting together a brand new football team, but the Wausau East blood runs deep and these players want to put represent their school with uncertainty around what's next.
"Now that we're back, it's finally. Finally we can play varsity football," said Brady Prihoda, wide receiver and outside linebacker. "Some people have lettered in the past, but most people don't believe that we should've lettered. Now we actually finally get to truly letter and play varsity football.
"I've played Varsity basketball and track, but I think football, that's just different. I've never been able to experience Friday night so it is going to be a different sensation."
Running back Ralph Pegues mentioned that he's ecstatic to get on the field knowing that many of the other players he grew up with.
"This season means everything to me. I've been playing football since first grade, from flag football to tackle and just seeing the development," said Pegues. "So, we're here now, and we're ready."
The Lumberjacks kick off their first action in nearly three years taking on Lakeland in Lakeland Friday at 7 p.m.