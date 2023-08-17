Countdown to Kickoff: Wausau West looks to continue success

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - As we inch closer to the Countdown to Kickoff clock hitting zero, we keep it right at home.
The Wausau West Warriors are champing at the bit to prove they are the top dogs in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
After a three-way tie at the top of the WVC last season, this squad is returning with seniors ready to make a statement.
The Warriors conference-leading defense only gave up 97 total points in conference play, and they'll look to inflict more damage on that side of the ball.
"I don't know another better time of the year than that. It's fall, and it's football season, we're ready to go," said Bryce Jaworski, tight end and defensive lineman. "Just do better than we did last year. We set a pretty high bar last year, we are excited and I think we can do better than we did last year."
Wide receiver, Brett Butalla echoed that statement and says they have as good of a chance as anyone.
"I think we got a pretty solid team again this year, and we brought back a few starters so we'll have a good chance at it. Pretty tough schedule this year, but I think we'll pull it off," said Butalla.
The Warriors' first opponent will be a Superior team that went just 1-8 last season.
West looks to get the momentum rolling Friday night as their season kicks off at 7 p.m.