Counties working to manage voter turnout

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) With many high-stakes elections across the state, counties are working to stay on top of the turnout that is expected to be higher than usual.
From the State Supreme Court, to school and municipal referendums, and your city's mayoral office, there are plenty of issues bringing Wisconsinites to the polls, and elections officials across Wisconsin are working to make sure everything goes smoothly.
Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said, "Now we have handicapped-accessible machines. So basically, you vote on this touchscreen, and it prints out a paper ballot with all of your choices on it, so if they run out of the paper ballots, there's a way for people to vote."
Trueblood saying that Marathon County anticipated a higher turnout than usual by looking at voter registration data, and says there will be no issue getting every voted counted.