County Materials gives back over $440,000 to charities

MARATHON CITY(WAOW) - After a record turnout for its annual charity golf tournament, County Materials is giving back to charities with over $440,000 raised.
County Materials is giving back to special charities for mentoring and skills building, hunger and homelessness, sexual assault and abuse services, and veteran support.
Senior Creative Director for County Materials, Cameron Sonnentag says this is a great way to educate for a great cause.
"We like to create awareness of the charitable organizations that we help fund so that companies we partner with understand where their dollars are going," Sonnentag said. "We like to educate more on how we can have them get involved."
County Materials has raised over $4 million to give back to charities from the decade of golf tournaments since 2012.