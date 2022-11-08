County proposing budget cuts for local nonprofits

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Proposed budget cuts are raising concerns in Marathon County.
Five local nonprofits could potentially receive a complete cut in funding from the County. One of the nonprofits on the chopping block is The Women's Community, a local shelter for women dealing with domestic violence.
Jane Graham Jennings, the center's executive director said, "Anything we have that's a cut is always an issue with our program - we have to find a variety of funding sources to try to make our budget, to try to make sure that we're able to provide seamless services."
But not all members of the Board of Supervisors are on board with the cuts. "The board will make that decision, I personally don't believe that we should be treating partners that we've contacted with, dropping all of their funding, at the nineteenth hour if you will," said chairman Kurt Gibbs.
Gibbs said he would be open to cuts in the future, but only if nonprofits are given more time to find other funding options.