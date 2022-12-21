Court sets $5 million cash bond in Stevens Point attempted homicide case

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A Portage County judge set a $5 million cash bond for the Stevens Point man accused of stabbing a woman and her daughter.
Elier Bravo De Leon, 20, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He is not a U.S. citizen and is considered a flight risk.
Prosecutors said in court that De Leon and his brother live next door to the victim in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue. Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, prosecutors say he stabbed the 32-year-old woman and 7-year-old girl.
According to prosecutors:
The woman said De Leon repeatedly broke into her apartment; while there, he would move things around. When she confronted him, that escalated into a physical attack.
She told police she woke up early Tuesday morning with De Leon standing over her. He lunged at her with a knife, stabbing her repeatedly in the face, arms and upper thigh. Her daughter was sleeping in her bed at the time, and De Leon reached over the mother and began stabbing the girl. The daughter’s injuries were so extensive she needed a blood transfusion.
When officers arrived at the scene, Stevens Point Police Lt. Joseph Johnson said their first priority was to find victims and get them help as quickly as possible.
The woman and her daughter were found inside the home and taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. While their injuries were life-threatening, both are now in stable condition, Johnson said.
At the home, police also searched for the suspect.
“The officers were armed in an attempt to find a suspect, which they did locate and apprehend at the residence,” Johnson said, adding De Leon was still inside the house.
At that time, he was unarmed and taken into custody without incident, Johnson said. The alleged weapon has also been found, he said.
In addition to the attempted homicide charges, De Leon is also facing two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of mayhem and one count of burglary.
Mayhem is attempting to cause permanent disfigurement to limbs or facial features, according to Johnson.
While he has not been formally charged, those counts could lead to more than 270 years in prison.