...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Crandon community tracks air quality

  • Updated
air quality

CRANDON, Wis. — The DNR has reported that air quality in Wisconsin is some of the worst in the world due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

One community in Forest County has been collecting data on air pollution for over the past two decades, and confirms it's true. 

The Forest County Potawatomi community started a program back when the Crandon mines were first proposed over 20 years ago.

The tribe says they wanted to do whatever they had to to ensure sure they knew if the air was polluted.

Their solution: Daily reports to inform members of the tribe and surrounding homeowners the quality of the air.

Eventually, their efforts earned them funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Every day since they started, they've used color-coded flags to let everyone know how clean, or dirty, the air is.

Natalene Cummings, the Air Quality Program Manager of the Potawatomi says that the EPA has a flag program that the community works with, so the tribe sets down the flags around the area to gauge the quality of the air.

Cummings also says, the collections they've made over the past few weeks have been the worst they've ever seen due to the Canadian wildfires.

She and everyone else is hoping that these fires can come to an end and the air quality gets better soon. 

