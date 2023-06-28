Crandon community tracks air quality

CRANDON, Wis. — The DNR has reported that air quality in Wisconsin is some of the worst in the world due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.
One community in Forest County has been collecting data on air pollution for over the past two decades, and confirms it's true.
The Forest County Potawatomi community started a program back when the Crandon mines were first proposed over 20 years ago.
The tribe says they wanted to do whatever they had to to ensure sure they knew if the air was polluted.
Their solution: Daily reports to inform members of the tribe and surrounding homeowners the quality of the air.
Eventually, their efforts earned them funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Every day since they started, they've used color-coded flags to let everyone know how clean, or dirty, the air is.
Natalene Cummings, the Air Quality Program Manager of the Potawatomi says that the EPA has a flag program that the community works with, so the tribe sets down the flags around the area to gauge the quality of the air.
Cummings also says, the collections they've made over the past few weeks have been the worst they've ever seen due to the Canadian wildfires.
She and everyone else is hoping that these fires can come to an end and the air quality gets better soon.