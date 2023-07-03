 Skip to main content
CRASH: 33-year-old Sayner woman dies in Vilas County crash

ST GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — A 33-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle crash into trees on State Highway 155 in Saint Germain early Sunday morning. 

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle crashed into trees on State Highway 155 near South Lost Lake Drive, according to a news release from Vilas County Sheriff's Office.

The release also said: 

Officers determined that the vehicle left the roadway, missing the corner and struck trees. Brittany Johnston, 33, died as a result of the crash. No other occupants were in the vehicle. 

The crash is still under investigation.

