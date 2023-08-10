Credit card and car loan delinquencies pass pre-Covid levels as consumers get squeezed

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES...

At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles east of Colby to Marshfield to Shortville,
moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
Wood and Marathon Counties, including the following locations...
Milladore, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big
Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March
Rapids and Hamburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 630 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

WI
.    WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN                CALUMET             COLUMBIA
DANE                 DODGE               FOND DU LAC
GREEN                GREEN LAKE          IOWA
JEFFERSON            KENOSHA             KEWAUNEE
LAFAYETTE            MANITOWOC           MARATHON
MARQUETTE            MILWAUKEE           OUTAGAMIE
OZAUKEE              PORTAGE             RACINE
ROCK                 SAUK                SHAWANO
SHEBOYGAN            WALWORTH            WASHINGTON
WAUKESHA             WAUPACA             WAUSHARA
WINNEBAGO            WOOD

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and
western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast
of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.
Marshfield around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood
County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale,
March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

More Americans are failing to make payments on their credit cards and auto loans, another sign of rising financial pressure on consumers.

 PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — More Americans are failing to make payments on their credit cards and auto loans, another sign of rising financial pressure on consumers.

New credit card and auto loan delinquencies have now surpassed pre-Covid levels, according to a Wednesday report issued by Moody’s Investors Service.

The rate of new credit card delinquencies hit 7.2% in the second quarter, up from 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the Moody’s report, which was based on household debt data published earlier this week by the New York Federal Reserve.

That closely watched rate measures the percentage of loans that became 30 or more days delinquent. This metric is now ahead of where it was in the second quarter of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic rocked the economy.

The rate of new auto loan delinquencies is also on the rise, hitting 7.3% in the second quarter, compared with 6.9% in the first quarter. That’s also above pre-Covid levels.

Auto loan and credit card delinquencies remain well below Great Recession levels.

Still, the findings suggest that more consumers are struggling to keep up with high prices as they plow through savings built up over the past three years.

Moody’s warns that new credit card and auto loan delinquencies will both continue “rising materially,” peaking in 2024 at between 9% and 10%, compared with 7% pre-Covid.

That forecast is based on an assumption that the historically low unemployment rate peaks at around 5% as the economy slips into a “mild” recession. Although Moody’s is still calling for a recession, other Wall Street firms have become more optimistic and think the US economy will experience a soft landing.

The good news from the Moody’s report is that fewer Americans are falling behind on their mortgage payments.

New residential mortgage delinquencies have edged higher over the past year but remain well below pre-Covid levels. Moody’s doesn’t expect mortgage delinquencies to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

