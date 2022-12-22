Crews respond to house/garage fire in Schofield

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE
START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged
period of wintry weather to the area through Friday night or
Saturday. Although the heaviest snow has ended in most areas,
additional snow is expected at times, especially in northern and
eastern Wisconsin. Heavy lake-effect snow is likely in Vilas County.
Northwest winds will increase significantly tonight, with gusts to
35 to 50 mph leading to widespread blowing and drifting snow tonight
through Friday night. Very cold air arriving on the gusty northwest
winds will drive wind chills to 15 below to 40 below zero.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
ranging from a dusting to 2 inches. Strong winds gusting as high
as 45 mph tonight through Friday night, resulting in widespread
blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 40 below zero range. Frostbite could occur in as little
as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dangerous travel conditions are possible late tonight through Friday
night. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely
necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Crews respond to house/garage fire in Schofield

House/garage fire in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire off of Moreland Ave. in Schofield Thursday night around 8 p.m.

As of now, there is no official word of what started the fire, but everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Two neighbors who live across the street, say they heard sirens, looked outside and saw the house up in flames.

"She saw flames," said Isaac, a neighbor who lives across the street. 

"I saw flames, I saw right away it was the house and I was like 'woah there is definitely flames," added a neighbor names Nicole.

This is a developing story, and we will provide details as they emerge.

