Crews respond to house/garage fire in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire off of Moreland Ave. in Schofield Thursday night around 8 p.m.
As of now, there is no official word of what started the fire, but everyone inside the home made it out safely.
Two neighbors who live across the street, say they heard sirens, looked outside and saw the house up in flames.
"She saw flames," said Isaac, a neighbor who lives across the street.
"I saw flames, I saw right away it was the house and I was like 'woah there is definitely flames," added a neighbor names Nicole.
This is a developing story, and we will provide details as they emerge.