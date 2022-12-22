Crews respond to house/garage fire in Schofield

Weather Alert

...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... .An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry weather to the area through Friday night or Saturday. Although the heaviest snow has ended in most areas, additional snow is expected at times, especially in northern and eastern Wisconsin. Heavy lake-effect snow is likely in Vilas County. Northwest winds will increase significantly tonight, with gusts to 35 to 50 mph leading to widespread blowing and drifting snow tonight through Friday night. Very cold air arriving on the gusty northwest winds will drive wind chills to 15 below to 40 below zero. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations ranging from a dusting to 2 inches. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night, resulting in widespread blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25 below to 40 below zero range. Frostbite could occur in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dangerous travel conditions are possible late tonight through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas. &&