Crews work around the clock to put out blaze after train carrying highly flammable ethanol derailed in Minnesota

Weather Alert

...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY... .A strong low pressure system over eastern Nebraska will track to central Lake Michigan by early Saturday morning. The storm will bring a wide array of weather to the area, including a couple rounds of significant wintry precipitation. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If traveling, consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&