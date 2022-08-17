17-year-old Wausau teen headed to trial on attempted homicide charges

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 17-year-old Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide is headed to trial after a Wood County Judge found deemed there was enough evidence and probable cause against him on Wednesday.
Christopher Stevens, 17, of Wausau, is facing charges following a shooting at Motel 6 in Wisconsin Rapids. That’s where officers found a man face-down in the parking lot bleeding from his head.
Police say Stevens pointed a gun at the victim's head and both of them fell to the ground. The victim was motionless on the ground until surveillance video shows he slowly got up and stumbled to his truck.
Police say Stevens claimed he didn't shoot anyone and he was acting in self-defense.
No further court action against Stevens was scheduled and Stevens remains in custody on a $250,000 cash bond.