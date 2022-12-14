2 police officers shot and killed in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Two police officers were shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, officials said.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves identified the slain officers as Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin, according to a tweet from his verified account.
"I am heartboken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community," Reeves wrote. "Mississippians will never forget the sacrifice of these heroes."
The two officers received a call for service at a Motel 6 on Highway 90, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officers encountered a woman who shot both officers before turning the gun on herself.
One officer died on the scene, and the second officer was taken to the hospital but later died.