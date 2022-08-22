32-year-old woman arrested after home search finds meth, marijuana

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. -- A 32-year-old woman was arrested after police found meth, marijuana and prescription medicine in her home after a home search on Thursday in the town of Saratoga.
Casondra McCracken, 32, was taken into custody after Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at her home on Kester Road, according to a press release from Wood County Sheriff's Department. She was arrested at the home and is being held on a Wood County Jail probation hold currently, the release stated.
McCracken faces charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple child neglect charges. According to the press release McCracken has a length criminal record of possession of meth and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on or near a jail and delivery of meth.