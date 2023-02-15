4 children found living in unlivable conditions at Marathon County apartment, two charged

COLBY, Wis. (WAOW/WSAU) - Officers found four children living in an unlivable apartment and two people are facing child neglect charges in Marathon County.
Matthew Weber, 39, and Megan S. Johnson, 38, both face four counts of child neglect, including two felonies for neglect of two children under the age of 6.
When police arrived at the Colby apartment on Dec. 20 following a tip, they discovered the apartment smelled of decaying food and garbage and there was feces on the walls and other unsanitary conditions, according to WSAU.
The children were taken out of the apartment and to a safe and proper location while the apartment is inspected and cleaned by Marathon County Social Services.
Weber and Johnson are scheduled to appear in Marathon County Circuit Court on February 23.