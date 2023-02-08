Abbotsford man, 18, accused of stabbing man outside Marathon County tavern

UNITY, Wis. (WAOW) — An 18-year-old Abbotsford man faces attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly stabbing a man outside a tavern in Unity on Jan. 22.
Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez had his initial appearance in court on Feb. 8.
On January 22 at 2:11 a.m. police were dispatched to Perla’s Place Bar, 410 S. Front St. in the Village of Unity about 4 miles south of Colby, for a man who was stabbed and bleeding from the stomach, according to the criminal complaint. The owner of the tavern reported the incident.
Two men came out of the bathroom and one was Hernandez, 18. An officer observed blood on Hernandez’s hand and a small cut on his finger.
The stabbing victim was transported to Marshfield Medical Center where he was interviewed by deputies and he said Hernandez was in the bar "but I'm not sure if it was him" according to the criminal complaint.
The victim said he suspected Hernandez but did not know why. The victim did tell police the two were from the same town in Mexico and know each other.
He said about a year ago he asked Hernandez if he could borrow money and Hernandez loaned him $600. The victim said he paid most of it back but still owed Hernandez $50, the complaint said.
According to other witnesses after the stabbing a car believed to be the vehicle Hernandez came in left him there.
Hernandez is being held on $250,000 cash bond according to court records.
Hernandez faces a maximum of 60 years in prison. His preliminary hearing is next Wednesday, Feb. 15.