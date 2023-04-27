Amherst man, 79, sentenced to life in prison for first first degree intentional homicide

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 79-year-old Amherst man plead guilty of first degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 30 years on Thursday in Portage County Court.
Miles Bradley, 79, killed Clarence H. Banks while visiting his daughter in December. Banks was Bradley's daughter's longtime companion and Bradley was staying at the home during the visit. Banks was 92 years old.
Portage County deputies responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Yellow Brick Road in Amherst for a report that 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks was shot and killed by 78-year-old Miles W. Bradley.
Prior to Banks being shot and killed, Bradley and the other individual who resided at this residence got into a verbal argument. During the verbal argument, Bradley armed himself with a handgun and made statements he was going to kill Banks, according to the release.
Banks exited the basement of the residence and started to walk up the stairs to investigate what the argument was between Bradley and the other individual. While Banks walked up the stairs from the basement, Bradley shot and killed Banks.