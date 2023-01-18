Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program leader accused of sexual assault of a child, misconduct

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - A 46-year-old Antigo man who led the Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with under 18-year-olds and other charges, according to a Langlade County criminal report.
John A. Krueger, 46, faces two felony charges - sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children and misconduct of authority - and three misdemeanors. The misdemeanors are two counts of fourth degree sexual assault along with another excess authority misconduct.
Krueger faces more than 10 years in prison and $30,000 in fines if convicted of all four charges.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 12 Sgt. Justin Grones received a report Krueger was having inappropriate contact with teenagers through his work with the Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program. Krueger created and led the program.
Police spoke to two victims who said Krueger grabbed their butts and made them feel uncomfortable. One of the victims was under 18.
One of the victims who turned 17 said in the complaint about four or five months after starting in the cadet program, said Krueger would touch and grab her butt. Krueger is accused of also making sexual remarks, including telling her she "should get with my wife so I can watch." When the victim said she was 17, Krueger said, "when you turn 18 of course."
The victim stated this made her feel exploited and uncomfortable.
Sgt. Grones spoke with Krueger on Jan. 12 and after at first denying, then saying he may have unintentionally, he finally admitted he did smack on of the victims on her (butt). Krueger stated he did not think anything he did was "over the line."