Area man accused of sex with animals, incest among litany of charges heading to trial

Warning: Some people may find details of this case extremely disturbing.
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 32-year-old man is charged with 21 counts, including 10 felonies. Those charges include: first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 16, aggravated assault, incest with a child and bestiality with animals.
Robert Wildman, 32, is accused of continued abuse of a woman, related children and sex with animals in very troubling charges. He faces over 170 years in jail and over $150,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.
Wildman's next court appearance will begin a jury trial at Langlade County Courthouse on Oct. 24. He was arrested on these charges in June 2020.
Wildman is accused of sexual abuse dating all the way back to 2007 in the town of Summit in Langlade County, according to court documents. Wildman also has lived in Gleason and Antigo.
In addition to the sexual assault charges, police say he beat a woman with metal pipes and pieces of wood. He also broke down the bathroom door when the victim locked herself inside and punched her multiple times in the head with children present.
According to police documents, Wildman would force the woman to her knees and have a male dog "hump her," and Wildman would masturbate while watching. They say he also forced the woman to hold a sheep still while he had sex with it. Wildman also is accused of having sex "numerous times" with a German Shepard and beating the dog with a lead pipe, as well as throwing the dogs down the stairs.
Among other heinous acts, Wildman is accused of forcing a child to watch him shoot a cat because the "cat ate some meat hanging in the barn." He also was naked under his robe with children present, according to the criminal complaint, and put his hand under a child's shirt.