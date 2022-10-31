Area man found guilty on 11 charges in disturbing case of incest, sex with animals

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Robert Wildman, 32, was found guilty of incest with a child, bestiality with an animal and second degree sexual assault among six felonies on Thursday in Langlade County Court in a disturbing court case, according to court records.
He was also found guilty of sexual gratification with an animal and intentionally mistreating animals among a total of 11 guilty charges. Wildman faced a total of 17 charges, 10 felonies and was found guilty of six felonies and five misdemeanors. He was found not guilty on two felony charges of first degree sexual assault, according to court records.
Wildman was accused of committing heinous acts back to 2007 in the town of Summit in Langlade County, according to court documents. Wildman also has lived in Gleason and Antigo.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. He faces over 50 years in prison for the charges he was found guilty of committing.
He was arrested on these charges in June 2020.