Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR EASTERN, CENTRAL, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage,
Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Body of Alabama woman who was reportedly going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase found burning, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Body of woman who was reportedly going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase found burning, police say

Birmingham Police respond to a scene where they found the burned body of a woman.

 From Birmingham Police Department/Facebook

(CNN) — Authorities discovered the burning body of an Alabama woman who went missing while reportedly heading to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase, according to Birmingham police.

The woman, identified as Jermiera Ivory Fowler, 31, had not been seen since the afternoon of May 31, police said in a news release Thursday.

Birmingham police said they are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers responded Thursday after 9 p.m. to a report of a burning body. Law enforcement and the Birmingham Fire Department found an unresponsive woman on fire, according to the release.

A Google Maps street view of where she was discovered showed a short, dead-end road between fenced backyards and a wooded area.

After Birmingham Fire Rescue personnel extinguished the flames, officers found “visible signs of trauma” on the victim, the release said.

The fire department pronounced Fowler dead, and it was later discovered she had been shot, police said.

Birmingham resident Herbert Brown told CNN affiliate WVTM he was in disbelief about burning incident that occurred behind his home.

“I thought, Lord, who would do something like this?” Brown told WVTM.

He spotted flames from his bedroom window and assumed someone was burning garbage, he said, according to WVTM.

“I (went) out there with a big flashlight and I (looked) over the fence, and there was this body on fire,” Brown told WVTM.

Authorities say they have not made an arrest in connection with Fowler’s murder. Police could not confirm that her death stemmed from an online purchase meetup, according to the release.

The Birmingham Police Department noted Fowler’s death marks the city’s 50th murder investigation of 2023, the release stated.

