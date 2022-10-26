BREAKING: Brooks found guilty of six counts first degree reckless homicide

UPDATE 11:15AM -- A jury has found Darrell Brooks guilty on all 76 charges against him.
=================
WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The jury found the man accused of driving into a crowd watching a Christmas parade last November guilty on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday.
The jury reached a verdict by 9:43 a.m. and the verdict was read to Darrell Brooks at 10:45 a.m.
Brooks faced 76 total charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. At the time of publication, Brooks was found guilty of all six first degree intentional homicide and was found guilty of 35 more first degree recklessly endangering safety. There has not been one not guilty verdict read at 11:07 a.m.
Jury deliberations began on Tuesday. They deliberated for around two hours Tuesday evening, then continued deliberations Wednesday morning. According to WAOW ABC affiliate WISN, the verdict was reached by 9:43 a.m.
This is a developing story that will be updated.