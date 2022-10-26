 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Brooks found guilty of six counts first degree reckless homicide

  • Updated
Christmas Parade SUV Brooks

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Aug. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade. A Wisconsin judge deferred a decision Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, on whether Brooks can represent himself at trial, after the suspect said he doesn't understand the charges against him or how the state can prosecute him. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

 Mark Hoffman

UPDATE 11:15AM -- A jury has found Darrell Brooks guilty on all 76 charges against him.

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The jury found the man accused of driving into a crowd watching a Christmas parade last November guilty on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday.

The jury reached a verdict by 9:43 a.m. and the verdict was read to Darrell Brooks at 10:45 a.m. 

Brooks faced 76 total charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. At the time of publication, Brooks was found guilty of all six first degree intentional homicide and was found guilty of 35 more first degree recklessly endangering safety. There has not been one not guilty verdict read at 11:07 a.m. 

Jury deliberations began on Tuesday. They deliberated for around two hours Tuesday evening, then continued deliberations Wednesday morning. According to WAOW ABC affiliate WISN, the verdict was reached by 9:43 a.m. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 