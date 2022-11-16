BREAKING: Brooks sentenced to life in prison without parole

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Darrell Brooks was given multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole by Judge Jennifer R. Dorow in Waukesha County Courthouse on Wednesday.
Judge Dorow ruled six total life sentences to run consecutively - meaning one after another - for each of the homicide charges.
Applause broke out in the courtroom as Judge Dorow read each life sentence, combined with the name of one of the victims.
Dorow said Brooks' lack of remorse, demeanor at trial and past criminal history were among things she considered in her decision.
The sentencing hearing began Tuesday with over 40 total victims delivering heart-wrenching statements in court. The victims spoke about how Brooks changed their lives forever when he drove an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, killing six people and hurting dozens more. He was convicted of all 76 charges against him, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
Brooks had nine people speak for him today before Judge Jennifer Dorow will made her final decision.
It was delayed for more than an hour after someone called in an anonymous threat to the Waukesha County Courthouse but resumed after authorities stepped up security.