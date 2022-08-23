BREAKING: Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Rhinelander sentenced to life in prison without parole

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Christopher Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole on Tuesday afternoon at Oneida County Courthouse for first degree intentional homicide in the death of Hannah Miller.
Anderson, 31, was charged with killing Miller, a Rhinelander resident, and then leaving her body along a rural Oneida County road pled guilty on Aug. 12 just before his trial was set to begin last Monday - Aug. 15.
Anderson was accused of plotting to kill Miller, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, for several weeks. That included enlisting the help of another man, Seth Wakefield, who’s facing charges. Investigators say Wakefield conducted surveillance of Miller’s apartment for Anderson, letting him know when she would be home.
Wakefield, who was also charged with first degree intentional homicide, has pled not guilty and his trial is set to begin next month.
After Miller’s body was found along a rural road in June 2021, Anderson went into hiding. Officers found vehicles associated with him in St. Paul, Minn. But it wasn’t until late August that an anonymous tip led authorities to Carol Stream, Ill., where he was arrested without incident.