BREAKING: Mosinee man receives life without parole in murder of Loyal woman

Neillsville, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 42-year-old Mosinee man was sentenced to life without parole in Clark County court on Monday for the disappearance, murder and hiding the body of Cassandra Ayon, of Loyal.
Jesus Contreras Perez was convicted in June on charges of first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking resulting in bodily harm.
Contreras Perez had been allegedly involved in a relationship with Ayon, was 27, who went missing in October of 2020, and had been known to police.
The two had a son together, and broke up three weeks before she went missing. According to the criminal complaint, Perez had threatened to kill Ayon, and said he knew where to hide her body so that no one would ever find it.