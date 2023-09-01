BREAKING: Woman inmate faces homicide charges in death of Schulz-Juedes

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/WAOW) — A 27-year-old inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution has been referred for criminal charges following a murder investigation in the death of Cindy Schulz-Juedes in prison, according to our affiliate at WBAY.
The woman has been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office for one count of first degree intentional homicide, Fond du Lac Police said Friday. Our partners at WBAY Action 2 News isn’t currently naming the inmate as she hasn’t yet been formally charged.
When a criminal complaint is filed by the District Attorney’s Office more information will be released, the Fond du Lac Police Department said.
Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, was unresponsive in her cell by officers on July 19. The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.
A source close to the situation confirmed to Action 2 News that Schulz-Juedes was found beaten to death in her cell.
Schulz-Juedes was sentenced to life in prison in June 2022, after being found guilty of her husband's murder in October 2021.
Schulz-Juedes had just filed to appeal her case in May, according to online records.
