Cocaine worth nearly $440 million found floating in the sea off Italy

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1168.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:10 PM CDT Monday was 1168.4 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&