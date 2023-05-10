DRUG BUST: 40-year-old man arrested, large amounts of cocaine, marijuana seized

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 40-year-old Wausau man was arrested in a significant drug bust in the early hours Wednesday following a domestic disturbance call.
Police were dispatched to the home of Samuel Teague, 40, in the 800 block of Single Avenue. Officers seized 460 grams of marijuana, over 200 grams of cocaine and more than 50 grams of crack cocaine. A revolver and over $4,000 were also seized.
Teague was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail and will face the following charges:
- Battery (domestic-related)
- Disorderly Conduct (domestic-related)
- Possession with Intent – Cocaine
- Possession with Intent - Marijuana
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Teague is slated to make his initial court appearance at 2 p.m. Thursday.